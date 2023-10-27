Driver flees wrong-way crash into Rumpke truck

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Northbound U.S. 27 is open again in Colerain Township after a wrong-way hit-skip crash closed it earlier Friday.

The crash was reported around 4:15 a.m. on northbound U.S. 27, which also is known as Colerain Avenue, at the ramp to West Kemper Road.

The northbound lanes closed between West Kemper and Struble roads before reopening by 5:30 a.m.

Injuries were initially reported but a Rumpke spokeswoman says their driver is not hurt.

Dispatchers received 911 calls reporting a sedan was traveling the wrong way and struck the Rumpke truck.

The Rumpke truck driver reported the sedan driver “is intoxicated” and ran into woods off the road after the crash, according to initial emergency communication reports.

A Rumpke spokeswoman, Molly Yeager, confirms the other driver fled.

She tells FOX19 NOW the Rumpke truck driver was traveling north on U.S. 27 as he headed to a neighborhood on his residential recycling route when the wrong-way sedan hit his truck.

The driver was able to move his truck so this was not a total head-on collision, she says.

“He was able to react. I am just thankful he is not injured.”

Yeager said she was not sure if the other driver was hurt or how long U.S. 27 would be partially closed.

Rumpke’s safety team responded to the scene and will continue cooperating with local police on the crash investigation, she added.

