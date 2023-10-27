Contests
Employee speaks out after man arrested, charged with inappropriately touching himself at bar

Man in jail accused of inappropriately touching himself in Mt. Healthy bar
Man in jail accused of inappropriately touching himself in Mt. Healthy bar
By Chancelor Winn
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:29 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An employee at a Mt. Healthy bar is speaking out after a 40-year-old man was arrested and charged with inappropriately touching himself at the business.

Marcus Dees is facing a public indecency charge because of the incident. Mariah Dennis, who works at The Royal Rose, said she yelled at him to leave.

“I guess like something just popped in his head,” Dennis said.

Dennis said Dees left the bar and circled the parking lot. She felt he might come back to the bar, so she called the police.

Dennis said she had worked at the bar for four months and hadn’t experienced any similar incident before. She gave advice to other people who might find themselves in the same situation.

“Basically, be calm and tell that person to leave,” Dennis said. “If you gotta do what you gotta do, do it.”

Despite her encounter on Tuesday, Dennis said she feels comfortable at work and feels safe there.

Dees is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 2.

