First Alert Weather Days: Sunday and Monday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The low and high temperatures in Cincinnati Thursday were 54º and 76º.

Scattered showers will arrive overnight and there will be a few in the area for the morning commute.

After a few showers Friday morning look for isolated showers in the afternoon with continued warm air. More widespread rain arrives Friday night into Saturday morning and will knock highs down in the low 70s Saturday. High school football playoff games may see a few showers, but doesn’t appear to be widespread at this time. Saturday will have on and off showers - so you may be able to squeeze in some time outside, but grounds will be wet and the dry periods won’t be all day.

Sunday looks like a rainout - and if you’re heading outside, have the rain gear! Widespread rain for much of the day will keep highs in the mid 60s and leave puddles across the tri-state! There could even be a few rumbles of thunder; but we don’t anticipate any strong or severe activity at this time.

Widespread shower activity continues Sunday night into Monday morning with temperatures falling throughout the day Monday! By Halloween Tuesday, morning lows will be in the mid 30s with afternoon highs in the upper 40s! Get the layers on the kids for Halloween trick-or-treating! Cold conditions continue for the middle of next week in the tri-state.

