First Alert Weather: Rainy Sunday & Monday; cold Halloween

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The weather for high school playoff football games will start off dry though field conditions will be wet due to Friday morning showers.

There could be a few isolated shows for games that go on late, especially after 10 p.m.

Isolated to widely scattered showers will continue Friday night into Saturday morning but there will be a break in the rain midday.

A stray shower can’t be ruled out on Saturday afternoon and evening.

Widespread shows move in Saturday night and continue through Sunday morning.

Rain at times will be moderate so if you’re traveling Sunday morning expect wet roads and even some puddles or ponding conditions.

Scattered shows continue Sunday midday into early Sunday afternoon.

There is a break in the rain from mid-afternoon into the early evening but widespread rain returns just before sunset.

Widespread rain continues Sunday night into Monday morning with moderate to heavy rain at times.

The Monday morning commute will be wet with ponding roads likely and continuing showers so plan for some extra time for your commute to work or school.

The powerful cold front that will be delivering all of this rain will sweep through the Tri-State midday Monday and push the rain out in the early afternoon hours.

Monday morning temperatures start off in the low-to-mid 50s before plummeting to the lower 40s in the afternoon.

Halloween Tuesday starts off cold with morning lows in the low 30s and afternoon highs in the low-to-mid 40s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Get the layers on the kids for Halloween trick-or-treating and don’t be surprised if you see a few sprinkles or even a few snow flurries.

Morning lows on Wednesday will be in the upper 20s.

Freezing conditions are expected for each morning for the remainder of the week with the coldest day being Wednesday with highs in the low-to-mid 40s and even a few snow flurries in the afternoon out of the northwest.

Temperatures will rebound late in the week with sunshine going into next weekend.

