Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

First Alert Weather Days: Sunday & Monday

Periods of steady rain, gusty winds, and falling temperatures.
First Alert Forecast For Thursday
By Frank Marzullo
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 5:42 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: Sunday & Monday

Passing rain showers Friday and Saturday, more organized late in the weekend.

After a few showers Friday morning look for isolated showers in the afternoon with continued warm air.

More widespread rain arrives Friday night into Saturday morning and will knock highs down to the low 70s Saturday.

High school football playoff games may see a few showers but don’t appear to be widespread at this time. Saturday will have on-and-off showers - so you may be able to squeeze in some time outside, but the grounds will be wet and the dry periods won’t be all day.

First Alert Weather Days Sunday & Monday.

Sunday looks like a rainout - and if you’re heading outside, have the rain gear! Widespread rain for much of the day will keep highs in the mid-60s and leave puddles across the tri-state! There could even be a few rumbles of thunder, but we don’t anticipate any strong or severe activity at this time.

Widespread shower activity continues Sunday night into Monday morning with temperatures falling throughout the day Monday!

By Halloween Tuesday, morning lows will be in the mid-30s with afternoon highs in the upper 40s!

Get the layers on the kids for Halloween trick-or-treating!

Cold conditions continue for the middle of next week in the Tri-state.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Huggins demands to be reinstated as head coach - WVU Basketball
Former Cincinnati, West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins has a new job
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Judge Ralph "Ted" Winkler
Hamilton County judge faces complaint over Facebook posts on open case
Country music star and Kentucky native Chris Stapleton is bringing his 2024 tour through Ohio...
Chris Stapleton announces 3 Ohio concerts for 2024 tour
No arrests have been made while police continue to investigate.
Coroner IDs woman killed after shooting, crash near Cincinnati school

Latest News

Scattered showers move in Friday night into Saturday morning with more rain Saturday night and...
FIRST ALERT: Showers this weekend with big temp drop next week
Scattered showers for the weekend, especially Sunday and going into Monday morning as...
FIRST ALERT: Weekend showers ahead of big cool down
Ahead of the Storm: Comparing winter weather warnings, watches, advisories
Ahead of the Storm: Comparing winter weather warnings, watches, advisories
Ahead of the Storm: Maintaining snow at Perfect North
Ahead of the Storm: Maintaining snow at Perfect North
Ahead of the Storm: Lake effect snow breakdown
Ahead of the Storm: Lake effect snow breakdown