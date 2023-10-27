Homicide investigation underway at state prison in Warren County, coroner says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A homicide investigation is underway at a state prison in Warren County, the county coroner confirms to FOX19 NOW.

Cody Bartimus, an inmate at Warren Correctional Institution off Ohio 63, was pronounced dead late Thursday at Atrium Medical Center, according to Dr. Russell Uptegrove.

Bartimus, 31, was taken to the hospital after being involved in some kind of altercation with his inmate in their cell earlier that night, the coroner tells FOX19 NOW.

Authorities suspect Bartimus was killed by his cellmate and the towel was involved somehow, the coroner says

“The assumption is the cellmate somehow killed him and there was a towel involved,” Dr. Uptegrove tells FOX19 NOW.

Dr. Uptegrove said he does not know if the cellmate who is suspected of killing Bartimus is cooperating with the investigation or other circumstances of the case, including if the cellmate is claiming self-defense.

He referred questions to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

“I can confirm we are investigating an inmate’s death at the Warren Correctional Institution,” responded OSP Lt. Nathan Dennis.

“This incident is still under investigation so I am unable to release any details at this time. Once the preliminary case is entered and approved, I will forward you a copy.”

We also have reached out to a spokeswoman for the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction. We will update this story once we hear back.

This is the third inmate killed by another inmate at this prison since May 2022.

Earlier this month, Gregory Kattine, 35, was indicted on charges of aggravated murder and murder in the stomping death of his cellmate, Michael Callihan, 39, at Warren Correctional Institution on June 3, county records show.

Kattine has since been moved to the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility. He entered the prison system in January after he was convicted of felonious assault in Clinton County.

In December, an inmate already serving a life sentence for fatally stabbing a relative, Marcus Alan Honsaker, 34, was indicted on charges of voluntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence in the strangulation death of fellow inmate Anthony Purk, 36, on May 11, 2022.

Honsaker has been moved to the Ohio State Penitentiary.

Warren Correctional Institution houses mostly “close” security (middle-level) male prisoners and had 957 total inmates at the date of its last unannounced inspection on April 25, 2023, according to a copy of the state report.

It also has had, at times, the second-highest inmate-on-inmate assault rate of all of Ohio’s prisons, according to inspection reports.

Court records show Bartimus was a registered sex offender who was convicted in two separate cases involving children.

He was due to be released from prison on Dec 1, according to online ODRC records.

In his most recent conviction, Bartimus pleaded not guilty to 2017 charges of attempted kidnapping and abduction in Licking County and was sentenced to more than five years in prison. Upon release, he would have been on parole for three years, according to his county sentencing report.

He was arrested in Newark in June 2017 while he was on parole for 2014 convictions of attempted sexual conduct with a minor and importuning. That case involved a 13-year-old girl., court records show.

His next victims were a 4-year-old girl and her mother.

Bartimus tried to snatch the girl from her car seat while telling the child “that he loved her,” Licking County prosecutors wrote in his Bill of Particulars.

The girl’s mother had just picked up her daughter at the babysitter’s residence and was securing her into the car seat when Bartimus ran up and shoved the woman aside, the court filing shows.

Licking police found Bartimus and he was transported to a hospital for a possible drug overdose, the Bill of Particulars continues.

When he was released, police arrested him and advised him of his Miranda rights. They asked if he remembered going to the street where it happened and trying to take a child while there “to which he responded that he did remember,” the court record states.

When he was sentenced in that case, his attorney told the judge there were serious mental health issues involved, the Columbus Dispatch reported at the time.

The girl’s mother was still traumatized by the incident and ever since had “extreme difficulty leaving her children,” an assistant prosecutor told the judge, according to the story.

In the 2014 case, prosecutors charged Bartimus after determining he contacted a 13-year-old girl via Facebook messages, court records show.

The teen’s father was using her tablet at the time and intercepted the messages, court records show.

Bartimus proceeded to make several sexual comments, including asking the girl to have sex with him and to meet him to have sex, according to the Bill of Particulars in that case.

A time and place were arranged for Bartimus to meet the girl for sex, police were notified and responded to the pre-arranged meeting place at a Speedway gas station and convenience store in Heath in Licking County.

Police arrested Bartimus when he showed up. He was read his Miranda rights and admitted to officers that he was there to meet the girl “and did intend to have sex with her,” prosecutors wrote.

At the time, Bartimus was 22 years old and “knew the age of (the girl) as that information was contained in the Facebook messages,” prosecutors wrote.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.