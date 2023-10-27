Hundreds gather to remember slain Colerain woman

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Hundreds gathered to remember DeAsia Wynn, a 26-year-old Colerain woman and Winton Woods grad, who was killed on Oct. 19.

Friends and family remembered Wynn with a balloon release, candles, and stories of her friendship at Central Park in Forest Park on Thursday.

“She’s supposed to be in the front saying, ‘RIP,’ to someone else,” said Jay Evans, a former basketball teammate of Wynn’s. “We shouldn’t be saying this for her. It shouldn’t be her.”

Camika Stroud, Wynn’s cousin, said she was often the one bringing people together. She was described as social and a constant presence for her friends and family.

“One thing about DeAsia is she always wanted to get her family and all her people together,” Stroud said. “She didn’t miss the opportunity to show up for any events.”

Trina Scott Harris, Wynn’s mother, said she expected her daughter to get justice.

Wynn was found inside her Colerain apartment a week ago. The Colerain Police Department said she suffered a gunshot and was pronounced dead a the scene.

Darell Noble, a long-time friend of Wynn’s, was charged with her murder.

“There’s no doubt in my mind, I already know there’s going to be justice,” Harris said.

Markus Harris, Wynn’s father, often marveled at how Wynn could push people to be better including her parents. And how she was a cog in her community’s basketball program.

“She pushed us, as parents and as people,” he said. “She started her own basketball team in the neighborhood, saying she wanted to do something to pour back into the community. In her 26 years, she made this type of impact where hundreds have come out.”

Wynn’s friends and family said they want to plan a day every year to celebrate her life.

Noble is in the Hamilton County jail awaiting trial for murder.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.