‘I’m God’: Man’s outburst in court delays trial in 2020 Avondale murders

Alto Miles’ next court appearance will be done via Zoom on Nov. 9.
By Kendall Hyde
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Friday was supposed to be the day a man pleaded guilty in a 2020 Avondale killing spree, but instead, his outburst in court resulted in the trial being continued.

“You, not God, mother ******. I’m God,” is what Alto Miles said to Judge Chris Wagner when the judge asked him if he was pleading guilty to aggravated murder charges.

Miles was in court for charges stemming from April 10, 2020, which is when prosecutors say he killed his ex-girlfriend, 35-year-old Tasia Mason, and 56-year-old Bridgett Carter.

The two women’s bodies were found the same day in an apartment complex on Clinton Springs Avenue in North Avondale.

Later on, that same day at 5 p.m., Cincinnati police say the then 42-year-old Miles gunned down 28-year-old William Bowen III and 47-year-old Michael Eves on Reading Road in Avondale.

Court documents show he told police that if they had not arrested him, he would have killed more people.

Miles appeared in court Friday more than three years after the killings.

He was seated in a restraining chair and a split-screen over his mouth.

Miles refused to acknowledge to the judge that he signed a guilty plea on four counts of aggravated murder.

He had several outbursts.

“Deputies, you can take him back to the jail,” Judge Wagner instructed following one of Miles’ outbursts. “Let the record reflect that Mr. Miles cannot knowingly and voluntarily plead guilty to the charges he’s been indicted with. This matter will be reset.”

The families of the four victims were angry at the court’s decision, and tempers flared.

While the family declined to speak on camera, they could be heard on camera telling the judge that this has been going on too long and they want justice for their family members.

Miles was initially supposed to face the death penalty for the quadruple homicides, but after undergoing several psych evaluations, tests revealed he had schizophrenia and was not eligible for the death penalty.

Miles’ next court appearance will be done via Zoom at 12 p.m. Nov. 9.

