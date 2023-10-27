Juveniles arrested in Delhi Township smoke shop break-in, homicide, police say

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Three juveniles are under arrest in connection with a break-in and homicide at a Delhi Township smoke shop, Chief Jeff Braun says.

According to police, 16-year-old Travis Johnson was shot and killed by an employee at the VIP Smoke Shop in the Delhi Plaza on Oct. 20.

Police say they say they believe Johnson broke into the store with a group of four or five others.

Chief Braun says on Oct. 26 Delhi Township investigators got an anonymous tip about where some of those involved in the break-in could be found.

The chief says three juveniles were arrested and taken to the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center:

Male, 15, charged with murder, burglary, and auto theft

Female, 16, charged with murder, burglary, and receiving stolen property

Male, 17, charged with murder, burglary, and receiving stolen property.

Delhi Township Police say the investigation is ongoing and they anticipate additional arrests.

