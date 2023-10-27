Man pleads guilty after caught with automatic weapon near Wyoming Middle School

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A man pleaded guilty Wednesday in a U.S. District Court Friday after he was found near Wyoming Middle School with a backpack that had an automatic weapon inside, according to United States Attorney Kenneth L. Parker of the Southern District of Ohio.

On June 8, a Wyoming police officer attempted to stop Elhanan Omar Pittman, 28, for a traffic violation, according to his plea agreement.

Parker says that according to his plea agreement, Pittman fled from the vehicle carrying the backpack with a handgun and a Glock switch, leading police on a foot pursuit.

“Possessing any weapon or machine gun that can readily shoot more than one shot without manual reloading is against federal law,” Parker said.

Pittman was found hiding behind Wyoming Middle School, the plea agreement said.

Parker says District Judge Jeffery P. Hopkins recommended a 78 month sentence for Pittman.

