Man says random attack in Over-the-Rhine left him with permanent vision loss

Chris Lewis says he is having to relearn how to gauge his depth perception and how to drive...
Chris Lewis says he is having to relearn how to gauge his depth perception and how to drive after he was assaulted and robbed while out on a walk in his neighborhood.(WXIX)
By Brenda Ordonez
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man says he is offering a $3,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the people he claims attacked him in Over-the-Rhine.

Chris Lewis says he is having to relearn how to gauge his depth perception and how to drive after he was assaulted and robbed while out on a walk in his neighborhood.

“They might have just thought this was something they did for joy in some weird sort of way, and they got a couple of cool things out of it, but no, that was not the effect of this crime,” Lewis said. “The effect of this crime is that they changed my life forever.”

Lewis was out walking early on Sept. 23 when he says he was attacked.

“I usually don’t walk that late at night, but it was a nice evening, and that’s what I was in the mood to do, and it cost me,” Lewis explained.

Lewis says he was walking down Elm Street toward Findlay Market when three men assaulted him.

“Before I could react, one of them struck me in the eye,” Lewis recalls.

Lewis was knocked down.

He says he just lay there while his attackers continued to kick him before stealing his phone and other possessions.

The suspects stole $450 worth of items, according to Cincinnati police records.

When his attackers took off, Lewis walked home and had a neighbor call 911.

He says when he got to the hospital, he learned that the first blow from the attack caused his eye’s cornea to open and his retina to detach.

“I have very distorted vision,” says Lewis. “It looks like I’m seeing through a fun house mirror because everything is slanted by 30 degrees, and unfortunately, that might be permanent. So, my vision will never be the same. I do have permanent vision loss.”

Cincinnati police say they have not found the suspects involved in the attack.

Lewis says he is offering a $3,000 reward for any individual with information that could lead to an arrest.

“I do want a sense of justice for myself, even though I’ll never be the same,” Lewis says.

Lewis did say he is hopeful that one of the tips he has received could be a break in the case. Regardless of what happens, Lewis says he is considering moving out of the area as he just doesn’t feel as safe as he once did.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

