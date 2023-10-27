Matthew 25: Ministries taking donations to ship to Mexico in response to Hurricane Otis

BLUE ASH, Ohio (WXIX) - A Tri-State humanitarian aid and disaster relief organization is accepting donations to those impacted by Hurricane Otis, which tore through Acapulco, Mexico, Wednesday.

Matthew 25: Ministries says they are communicating and working with partners serving the area with whom they have strong, long-term relationships to identify how they can best support the region’s needs and help provide aid to the many people the hurricane has impacted.

They will be shipping truckloads of essential supplies such as personal care products, baby supplies, paper products, cleaning supplies, first aid and safety supplies, blankets, and more to areas impacted by the storm.

Matthew 25 is requesting product and monetary donations.

The following product donations will be accepted at their facility located at 11083 Kenwood Road, Blue Ash, OH 45242:

Cases of bottled water (12- and 24- count)

Personal care products: Antibacterial soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoo, body wash, deodorant, lotion, etc.

Cleaning supplies: Laundry detergents, general cleaner, sponges, bleach (powdered form is preferred), mops, scrub brushes, buckets, rubber gloves, etc.

Paper products: Toilet paper, paper towels, etc.

Baby and infant supplies: Diapers, wipes, diaper rash ointment, baby wash, baby shampoo, baby lotion, etc.

First-aid items: Bandages, gauze, pads, first aid tape, antiseptic creams, hydrogen peroxide, alcohol, latex gloves, instant cold packs, etc.

Candles and flashlights: If necessary, please include the appropriate size batteries with any flashlight donation.

Clean-up supplies: Protective eyewear, work gloves, trash bags etc.

Monetary donations can be made online, or checks can be mailed to Matthew 25: Ministries.

