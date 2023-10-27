Miracle recovery: Cleveland 7-year-old shot in the head is home

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A miracle recovery as a young child accidentally shot in the head by a young sibling defies the odds and survives.

This is a story 19 News first told you about in May.

Seven-year-old Nariah Gilner of Cleveland was finally able to return to her home on Tuesday after spending months in Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital and a rehabilitation center.

Nariah is currently dependent on a wheelchair and wearing a helmet to protect her head until an operation restores a portion of the bone that was removed , but is still as spunky as ever, telling 19 News, “I’ve been in the hospital too long.”

Nariah’s mother Justice Smith said when her daughter was accidentally shot in the head back in May by a younger sibling, doctors at Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital in Cleveland did everything they could to help her.

At the time, they told her mother that the 7-year-old would not survive.

“At first they were saying that the bullet ha hit a vessel that they could not repair and basically she wasn’t going to make it,” Smith said.

But, even with a traumatic brain injury that impacted her motor skills and memory, her mother never gave up, and Nariah kept fighting for her life.

Nariah says, “I’m super strong. I’ve been doing pushups.”

Smith tells 19 News that finally having her daughter back home is like a dream, “It’s unbelievable, unspeakable. I wake up every day and wonder if I am dreaming. Is she really here?”

There’s no doubt about it, Nariah is here, she beat the odds, and she’s a survivor. Nariah is thriving despite being struck in the head by a bullet that could have killed her.

Smith said, “She wasn’t talking, she wasn’t eating. She eats on her own now. In therapy, she’s trying to take steps.”

The family has gladly altered their living space to accommodate Nariah’s needs, putting in a portable wheelchair ramp outside, and a medical bed and plastic tub in the living room.

Her mother admits transportation to and from doctor appointments is the biggest challenge at the moment for a family with a total of seven young children.

But, Nariah is focused on returning to school one day and is hopeful that she will walk again

“She really wants to walk, and when Nariah wants to do something, she does it. I believe that she will walk,” Smith said.

A young family and a 7-year-old girl who never gave up hope even in the face of gun violence and their darkest hour.

Her mother says, “She gives me strength.”

A true miracle in Cleveland with a second chance at life, and a young girl named Nariah more spirited than ever as she sings for us a tune she’s just learned, “Here we go Brownies, here we go! Woof, Woof.”

