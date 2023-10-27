New food hall opens up Saturday in Northern Kentucky

NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) - It’s all treats this Halloween weekend as Newport on the Levee gets ready to debut its very own food hall on Saturday.

The Galley on the Levee will be home to four specialty restaurants, all of which are different from each other: Stick and Buns, Los Tacos Hermanos, Four Mile Pig and Zaria.

Each business brings its own unique cuisine to the City of Newport. Customers can enjoy Asian street eats from Stick and Buns, stuffed Mexican tacos from Los Tacos Hermanos, shredded pulled pork at Four Mile Pig, or a hearty pizza from Zaria.

Saturday is the first day the public will have the opportunity to eat and drink at the Galley food hall.

In addition to the four restaurants, a full bar will be stocked for people to drink and mingle as well.

Walking inside the Galley, people will be greeted by a ceiling-to-floor mural with vibrant pops of color and comic-like illustrations, designed by two local female artists at Pink Merl Design Company.

Bar seating and tables will line the spacious room with the option to sit outside along the Beeline Trail or front row at the bar.

This will be Northern Kentucky’s second food hall following after Covington Yard.

The grand opening will begin at 4 p.m. this weekend and customers are encouraged to be dressed in their best costumes.

