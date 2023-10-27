Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

New food hall opens up Saturday in Northern Kentucky

The Gallery on The Levee will feature four different restaurants. On Friday, oct. 27, 2023.
The Gallery on The Levee will feature four different restaurants. On Friday, oct. 27, 2023.(Staff photo)
By Mary LeBus
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) - It’s all treats this Halloween weekend as Newport on the Levee gets ready to debut its very own food hall on Saturday.

The Galley on the Levee will be home to four specialty restaurants, all of which are different from each other: Stick and Buns, Los Tacos Hermanos, Four Mile Pig and Zaria.

Each business brings its own unique cuisine to the City of Newport. Customers can enjoy Asian street eats from Stick and Buns, stuffed Mexican tacos from Los Tacos Hermanos, shredded pulled pork at Four Mile Pig, or a hearty pizza from Zaria.

Saturday is the first day the public will have the opportunity to eat and drink at the Galley food hall.

New restaurant to bring ‘rich, diverse flavors’ to Newport this fall

In addition to the four restaurants, a full bar will be stocked for people to drink and mingle as well.

Walking inside the Galley, people will be greeted by a ceiling-to-floor mural with vibrant pops of color and comic-like illustrations, designed by two local female artists at Pink Merl Design Company.

Bar seating and tables will line the spacious room with the option to sit outside along the Beeline Trail or front row at the bar.

This will be Northern Kentucky’s second food hall following after Covington Yard.

The grand opening will begin at 4 p.m. this weekend and customers are encouraged to be dressed in their best costumes.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Huggins demands to be reinstated as head coach - WVU Basketball
Former Cincinnati, West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins has a new job
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Judge Ralph "Ted" Winkler
Hamilton County judge faces complaint over Facebook posts on open case
Country music star and Kentucky native Chris Stapleton is bringing his 2024 tour through Ohio...
Chris Stapleton announces 3 Ohio concerts for 2024 tour
No arrests have been made while police continue to investigate.
Coroner IDs woman killed after shooting, crash near Cincinnati school

Latest News

Juveniles arrested in Delhi Township smoke shop break-in, homicide
Juveniles arrested in Delhi Township smoke shop break-in, homicide, police say
Chris Lewis says he is having to relearn how to gauge his depth perception and how to drive...
Man says random attack in Over-the-Rhine left him with permanent vision loss
Cincinnati Country Day students begin making a prototype for a national competition.
Cincinnati Country Day students win grant to push their invention forward
Alto Miles’ next court appearance will be done via Zoom on Nov. 9.
‘I’m God’: Man’s outburst in court delays trial in 2020 Avondale murders