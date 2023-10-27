Contests
Pedestrian struck in Northside, shots also fired, police say

A 32-year-old man is expected to recover after he was struck by a vehicle and injured in...
A 32-year-old man is expected to recover after he was struck by a vehicle and injured in Northside overnight, according to Cincinnati police. Gunshots also were fired in the same area.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 32-year-old man is expected to recover after he was struck by a vehicle and injured in Northside overnight, according to Cincinnati police.

It happened on Blue Rock Road near Hamilton Avenue around 12:45 a.m. Friday.

Gunshots also were fired in the same area, police confirm. No one was shot.

The pedestrian who was struck was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The incidents remain under investigation but police say they are likely connected.

