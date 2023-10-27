Pedestrian struck in Northside, shots also fired, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 32-year-old man is expected to recover after he was struck by a vehicle and injured in Northside overnight, according to Cincinnati police.

It happened on Blue Rock Road near Hamilton Avenue around 12:45 a.m. Friday.

Gunshots also were fired in the same area, police confirm. No one was shot.

The pedestrian who was struck was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The incidents remain under investigation but police say they are likely connected.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.