Woman dies after boating incident in Northern Kentucky

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A woman is dead as the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources investigates a boating incident.

Karen Follis Mraz, 61, of Holland, Pennsylvania, was on a boat around 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Big South Fork Creek when it became swamped by its own wake and sank after the operator tried to make a turn in the water, according to the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources.

Mraz was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Florence, where she later died, Boone County Coroner Missy Rittinger said Friday.

Two other people on the boat at the time of Thursday’s incident were thrown into the water but were not injured, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources explained.

The investigation is ongoing.

