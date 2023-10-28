19-year-old hospitalized after shooting in College Hill, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A 19-year-old was taken to the hospital after a shooting took place in College Hill, according to Cincinnati police.

Officers at the scene say the shooting took place just before 10 p.m. in the 1100 block of Homeside Avenue.

Once police got there, they discovered the victim was suffering from a gunshot wound, officers said.

Police say the victim was taken to UC Medical Center.

The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.

Police say they are searching for two suspects.

