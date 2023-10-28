Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Ahead of Issue 2, Colerain Township bans marijuana retail shops

(Source: Stock image/Pixabay)
(Source: Stock image/Pixabay)((Source: Stock image/Pixabay))
By Chancelor Winn
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Election Day isn’t until Nov. 7, but it hasn’t stopped Colerain Township from getting ahead of Issue 2.

Trustees unanimously voted to prohibit marijuana retail shops in the township if Issue 2 were to pass during its regular board meeting on Tuesday.

Issue 2, if passed, would legalize recreational marijuana in Ohio. It would allow adults to sell, use and possess marijuana if they are 21 years of age or older. It would also allow adults to grow six marijuana plants.

Marijuana is still illegal under federal law. It’s considered a Schedule I drug by the Food and Drug Administration and under the Controlled Substances Act.

Matt Wahlert, a township trustee, said he would uphold the rights of people to have marijuana in their homes but wants retail shops and dispensaries out of Colerain Township.

He said once a store under state control is opened in a community, there isn’t much local officials can do to deal with issues that may arise.

“I really can’t do anything about it other than push the state,” Wahlert said. “It doesn’t matter who’s in office at the state level, that bureaucratic machinery is difficult to push.”

He said he once dealt with this process himself when he was a resident of North College Hill. He said they were meeting with legal teams for three to four hours at one time to try and keep a liquor store from having its license renewed.

Wahlert said the ballot has numbers stated for how percentages of profits are dispersed, but much of it is left unknown.

“Thirty-six percent gets kicked back to the local or hose community - that’s kind of vague,” Wahlert said. “To me it’s undefined - what would that mean for Colerain Township? Or Hamilton County? Would that mean a split? Would the Ohio Legislature decide?

Wahlert said if Issue 2 passes, it would boost the economy. Supporters for Issue 2, and against Colerain Townships prohibition store, spoke out at Tuesday’s meeting.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Huggins demands to be reinstated as head coach - WVU Basketball
Former Cincinnati, West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins has a new job
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Judge Ralph "Ted" Winkler
Hamilton County judge faces complaint over Facebook posts on open case
Country music star and Kentucky native Chris Stapleton is bringing his 2024 tour through Ohio...
Chris Stapleton announces 3 Ohio concerts for 2024 tour
No arrests have been made while police continue to investigate.
Coroner IDs woman killed after shooting, crash near Cincinnati school

Latest News

The auditorium at Withrow University High School.
Parents asking for security changes at Withrow High School after brawl
The Gallery on The Levee will feature four different restaurants. On Friday, oct. 27, 2023.
New food hall opens up Saturday in Northern Kentucky
Juveniles arrested in Delhi Township smoke shop break-in, homicide
Juveniles arrested in Delhi Township smoke shop break-in, homicide, police say
Chris Lewis says he is having to relearn how to gauge his depth perception and how to drive...
Man says random attack in Over-the-Rhine left him with permanent vision loss