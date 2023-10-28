Ahead of Issue 2, Colerain Township bans marijuana retail shops

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Election Day isn’t until Nov. 7, but it hasn’t stopped Colerain Township from getting ahead of Issue 2.

Trustees unanimously voted to prohibit marijuana retail shops in the township if Issue 2 were to pass during its regular board meeting on Tuesday.

Issue 2, if passed, would legalize recreational marijuana in Ohio. It would allow adults to sell, use and possess marijuana if they are 21 years of age or older. It would also allow adults to grow six marijuana plants.

Marijuana is still illegal under federal law. It’s considered a Schedule I drug by the Food and Drug Administration and under the Controlled Substances Act.

Matt Wahlert, a township trustee, said he would uphold the rights of people to have marijuana in their homes but wants retail shops and dispensaries out of Colerain Township.

He said once a store under state control is opened in a community, there isn’t much local officials can do to deal with issues that may arise.

“I really can’t do anything about it other than push the state,” Wahlert said. “It doesn’t matter who’s in office at the state level, that bureaucratic machinery is difficult to push.”

He said he once dealt with this process himself when he was a resident of North College Hill. He said they were meeting with legal teams for three to four hours at one time to try and keep a liquor store from having its license renewed.

Wahlert said the ballot has numbers stated for how percentages of profits are dispersed, but much of it is left unknown.

“Thirty-six percent gets kicked back to the local or hose community - that’s kind of vague,” Wahlert said. “To me it’s undefined - what would that mean for Colerain Township? Or Hamilton County? Would that mean a split? Would the Ohio Legislature decide?

Wahlert said if Issue 2 passes, it would boost the economy. Supporters for Issue 2, and against Colerain Townships prohibition store, spoke out at Tuesday’s meeting.

