CPD: 1 seriously injured in Roselawn crash

Police say they responded to a crash at Brookcrest Drive around 4:15 p.m. Saturday.
Police say they responded to a crash at Brookcrest Drive around 4:15 p.m. Saturday.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A person is badly injured after a crash with entrapment in Roselawn Saturday.

Police responded to the 7300 block of Brookcrest Drive around 4:15 and found a person trapped inside a crashed vehicle, according to a District 4 dispatcher.

The victim was transported to UC Medical Center for life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police have not released what type of injuries the person sustained.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.

This ongoing investigation is being handled by the Cincinnati Police.

FOX19 is working to learn more as details are released.

