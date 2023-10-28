CPD: 1 seriously injured in Roselawn crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A person is badly injured after a crash with entrapment in Roselawn Saturday.

Police responded to the 7300 block of Brookcrest Drive around 4:15 and found a person trapped inside a crashed vehicle, according to a District 4 dispatcher.

The victim was transported to UC Medical Center for life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police say they responded to Brookcrest Drive around 4:15 p.m. Saturday. (WXIX)

Police have not released what type of injuries the person sustained.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.

This ongoing investigation is being handled by the Cincinnati Police.

FOX19 is working to learn more as details are released.

