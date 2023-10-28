Contests
Judge sets $1 million bond for mother accused of 4-month-old’s death in the West End

By Brenda Ordonez
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The mother accused of murdering a 4-month-old appeared in a Hamilton County courtroom Saturday, where a judge set her bond at $1 million.

The judge set 23-year-old Ja’nasia Green’s bond so high due to the severity of the infant’s injuries.

Court officials and the coroner’s report say the infant had injuries all over his body, including blunt-force trauma to the head and a lacerated liver.

Green was arrested Friday on an open murder warrant for the death of the infant, Cincinnati police said.

On Wednesday, police say they responded to a home on Jones Street, between Derrick Turnbow Avenue and Luke Drive, around noon.

Firefighters found the infant boy unresponsive, and the boy was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Cincinnati police did not explain the relationship between Green and the infant.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

