Much Colder Air Returns

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Saturday midday and afternoon sees a break in activity. You may be able to squeeze in some time outside, but the grounds will be wet and we can’t rule out a stray shower in the afternoon and evening.

Widespread showers move in Saturday night and continue through Sunday morning. Rain at times will be moderate, so if you’re traveling Sunday morning, expect wet roads and even some puddles or ponding conditions.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS for SUNDAY through MONDAY MORNING.

Scattered showers continue Sunday midday into Sunday early afternoon. There is a brief lull in activity Sunday mid-afternoon into the early evening, but widespread rain returns just before sunset.

Have the rain gear if you’re going out Sunday evening to the MLS Playoff game between the New York City Red Bulls and FC Cincinnati!

Widespread rain continues Sunday night into Monday morning with moderate to heavy rain at times expected. The Monday morning commute will be wet with ponding roads likely and continuing showers - so plan for some extra time going to work or school early next week!

Total rainfall amounts between Friday night through Monday morning will range generally between 0.5″ to 1.5″ with local amounts exceeding 2.0″ for areas that see locally heavy rainfall.

The powerful cold front that delivers all of this rain will sweep through the tri-state Monday midday and push the rain out in the early afternoon hours.

Monday morning temperatures start off in the low-to-mid 50s before plummeting in the lower 40s in the afternoon.

Halloween Tuesday starts off cold with morning lows in the low 30s and afternoon highs in the low-to-mid 40s with a mix of sun and clouds. Get the layers on the kids for Halloween trick-or-treating and don’t be surprised if you see a few sprinkles or even a few snow flurries!

Morning lows on Wednesday will be in the upper 20s! Freezing conditions are expected for each morning for the remainder of the week with the coldest day being Wednesday with highs in the low-to-mid 40s and even a few snow flurries in the afternoon out of the northwest.

Temperatures rebound late in the week with sunshine going into next weekend.

