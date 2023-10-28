Multiple Kroger locations partake in DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Contests
By Payton Marshall
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Several Kroger locations in the Tri-State participated in the DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day as a way for people to get rid of unused prescriptions and over-the-counter medications safely.

Kroger teamed up with Cardinal Health and the Cincinnati Police Department to set up multiple dropoff locations throughout Ohio.

“We all have that kind of stuff, stuff we never needed, prescription drugs, stuff we bought from the store, and you can’t just throw stuff away,” Gladys Hankins said.

The day also serves as a way to spread awareness when it comes to the potential for abuse of prescription medications.

According to the National Institute of Drug Abuse, the overdose rate rose from 2019 to 2021, with more than 106,000 drug overdose deaths reported in 2021.

The DEA’s Prescription Drug Take Back Day is a way to remove unneeded medications from homes to prevent medication misuse and opioid addiction.

“We have to protect the environment for ourselves and for our children, you know? Because they’re going to grow up in this world too,” Hankins said.

