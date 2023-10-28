Parents asking for security changes at Withrow High School after brawl

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A parent of a Withrow University High School student is hoping a police investigation will lead to safety changes following a brawl last month.

Addonis McNeal said his son, his son’s girlfriend and a cousin - all eighth graders - were among those hurt and suspended following a fight on Sept. 15.

The Cincinnati Police Department said they were investigating video of the fight and confirmed one person was arrested.

“Our kids are in jeopardy,” McNeal said. “They’re in danger. Every day it’s something else.”

McNeal said the three were jumped by a group of girls who started punching them.

He said he saw the fight happen because he was there early to pick up the kids. McNeal said his son had to be taken to the hospital after his face was swollen and from other injuries.

“We’re just trying to get our kids and make sure they get a good education,” McNeal said. “It’s really bad.”

McNeal said he alerted the principal and the school’s security guard, but claims they didn’t immediately intervene.

In a statement, Cincinnati Public Schools said it’s working to lower the number of fights.

Cincinnati Public Schools is aware of a physical altercation between several students and an adult on September 15, 2023 at Withrow University High School. All students involved in the altercation received discipline per CPS’s code of conduct and some students are facing criminal charges. Additionally, a parent is facing criminal charges due to their involvement in the altercation. CPS condemns violence of any kind and works to provide students with resources to resolve conflicts without resulting to violence.”

McNeal said the district needs to take stronger actions to get the fighting to stop. He said the school needs more security and troublemakers need booted from the district. He said there’s still confusion over what led to the fight.

Cincinnati police say they are continuing to investigate the fight and are expecting to file additional charges.

