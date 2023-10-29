11th Annual Upper Mill Creek Cleanup

Contests
By Ethan Emery
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 12:11 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - More than a decade of volunteer work with the Mill Creek Alliance has dramatically improved the water quality of the creek itself.

On Saturday, Mill Creek Alliance members and volunteers rolled up their sleeves and came together for the 11th Annual Mill Creek Cleanup, which helps to restore the community asset.

“At the time, it was thought to just be an impossible task; it was rated as the most endangered urban stream in North America. but after years and years of hard work and great partners, we’ve got it back where the water quality is excellent,” said Dave Schmitt, Executive Director of Mill Creek Alliance.

The improvements are something that one UC professor and member of Mill Creek Alliance sees firsthand through the wildlife that occupies the area.

“What really tells the story is bald eagles.... there are bald eagles that fly along this creek, that eat fish out of this creek and they have young.... they are nesting here.... there’s a bald eagle nest just upstream from here,” Chris Carr explains.

Additionally, recent data also shows marked improvement, according to Michael Miller, Emeritus Professor at U.C.

“We monitor the water quality at about sixty sites every month for eight parameters with volunteers also available and we keep close tabs at watching the improvement of nitrogen phosphorous and E.coli in the river,” Miller said.

But in order to maintain that good water quality, you have to clean up the trash that falls into the creek. Brave volunteers got both hands and feet wet picking up trash.

“We do a lot of stream restoration work - that is restoring the flood plains and the wetlands that used to thrive along the creek. we are bringing those back,” Miller explained.

Schmitt adds that the Mill Creek Alliance always accepts volunteers and donations to help this cause.

“We are a non-profit, we do a lot with little and with the help of an amazing group of volunteers, but we gotta keep the lights on too and continue to this amazing work,” says Schmitt.

If you are interested in learning more about the Mill Creek Alliance by either donating, volunteering or looking at water quality data, you can visit themillcreekalliance.org.

