2 people ejected from vehicle after crash on I-75 in Boone County

Deputies were at the scene of a crash near the Richwood Exit in Boone County Sunday morning.
Deputies were at the scene of a crash near the Richwood Exit in Boone County Sunday morning.(MGN)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BOONE COUNTY, Ky (WXIX) -Two people were ejected from a car after a single-vehicle crash occurred on I-75 South at the Richwood Exit in Boone County Sunday morning, according to Boone County dispatchers.

Dispatchers say a call came in around midnight about the crash.

A total of four people were involved, but the two people ejected from the vehicle were taken to the hospital, dispatchers said.

Dispatchers say no one died at the scene.

The extent of the two people injured is unknown at this time.

It is unclear if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.

Deputies are still investigating.

