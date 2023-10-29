2 people ejected from vehicle after crash on I-75 in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, Ky (WXIX) -Two people were ejected from a car after a single-vehicle crash occurred on I-75 South at the Richwood Exit in Boone County Sunday morning, according to Boone County dispatchers.

Dispatchers say a call came in around midnight about the crash.

A total of four people were involved, but the two people ejected from the vehicle were taken to the hospital, dispatchers said.

Dispatchers say no one died at the scene.

The extent of the two people injured is unknown at this time.

It is unclear if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.

Deputies are still investigating.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.