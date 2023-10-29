Findlay Market hosts Halloween activities for families

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Findlay Market is hosting several Halloween-themed activities.

On Sunday, families got to pick up free costumes and go to “Nightmare on Elder”- hosted by ETC Produce & Provisions and Makers Bakers.

“Being able to have costumes for kids who can’t necessarily afford a $40 costume is very important,” Co-owner for ETC Produce & Provisions Toncia Chavez said.

One by one, the children entered the haunted tents. Some even danced their way out, and many adults joined in on the fun.

“By the looks of it—only being two tents, I didn’t think there could be so many scary people in there, but it was kind of terrifying,” mom and attendee Jaclyn Hammersmith said.

Owner of Owner of Makers Bakers Co. Kevin Foston says they wanted to bring something fun to a historical area. Chavez says ETC Produce and Provisions has been in the area for 170 years.

On Tuesday, there will be a trick-or-treat from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“Trick-or-treat will take place throughout the Market House, along Elm Street and Race Street, and at surrounding storefronts. There will be 250 special trick-or-treat bags donated by Curative Printing to hand out beginning at 3:30 P.M., plus a “Decorate Your Own Bag” station. There will be a children’s activity station at Race St Station, children’s games in front of Leader at Jane’s, and story time & crafts with the Cincinnati & Hamilton Co. Public Library,” Findlay Market said in a press release.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.