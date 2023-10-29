Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Findlay Market hosts Halloween activities for families

Findlay Market Halloween.
Findlay Market Halloween.(WXIX)
By Payton Marshall
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Findlay Market is hosting several Halloween-themed activities.

On Sunday, families got to pick up free costumes and go to “Nightmare on Elder”- hosted by ETC Produce & Provisions and Makers Bakers.

“Being able to have costumes for kids who can’t necessarily afford a $40 costume is very important,” Co-owner for ETC Produce & Provisions Toncia Chavez said.

One by one, the children entered the haunted tents. Some even danced their way out, and many adults joined in on the fun.

“By the looks of it—only being two tents, I didn’t think there could be so many scary people in there, but it was kind of terrifying,” mom and attendee Jaclyn Hammersmith said.

Owner of Owner of Makers Bakers Co. Kevin Foston says they wanted to bring something fun to a historical area. Chavez says ETC Produce and Provisions has been in the area for 170 years.

On Tuesday, there will be a trick-or-treat from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“Trick-or-treat will take place throughout the Market House, along Elm Street and Race Street, and at surrounding storefronts. There will be 250 special trick-or-treat bags donated by Curative Printing to hand out beginning at 3:30 P.M., plus a “Decorate Your Own Bag” station. There will be a children’s activity station at Race St Station, children’s games in front of Leader at Jane’s, and story time & crafts with the Cincinnati & Hamilton Co. Public Library,” Findlay Market said in a press release.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Bob Huggins demands to be reinstated as head coach - WVU Basketball
Former Cincinnati, West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins has a new job
Cincinnati police say they arrested Ja'nasia Green, 23, on an open murder warrant for the death...
Judge sets $1 million bond for mother accused of 4-month-old’s death in the West End
The auditorium at Withrow University High School.
Parents asking for security changes at Withrow High School after brawl
Law enforcement continue a manhunt in the aftermath of a mass shooting, in Durham, Maine,...
Maine mass killing suspect has been found dead, ending search that put entire state on edge

Latest News

Several Kroger locations participated in the DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day...
Multiple Kroger locations partake in DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow looks to pass against the Arizona Cardinals during...
Joe Burrow gets into the Halloween spirit while arriving in San Francisco
FC Cincinnati at TQL Stadium.
MLS Cup Playoffs: Here’s how to watch FC Cincinnati’s first home playoff match
Heavy rain continues Sunday and into Monday morning.
FIRST ALERT: Rain continues Sunday through Monday morning