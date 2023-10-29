FIRST ALERT: Rain overnight, freezing conditions Monday night

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - As of 6 p.m., the official high at CVG was 58° with a low of only 53°. Total rainfall was at 0.33″, though with more rain on the way, Sunday’s daily climate report will have a higher number once the day is over.

Have the rain gear if you’re going out Sunday evening to the MLS Cup Playoff game between the New York City Red Bulls and FC Cincinnati! Game time is 8 p.m. and rain will have arrived by then - and continue throughout the game!

Widespread rain continues Sunday night into Monday morning with moderate to heavy rain at times expected. The Monday morning commute will be wet with ponding roads likely and continuing showers - so plan for some extra time going to work or school early next week!

Additional rainfall amounts tonight through Monday morning will range generally between 0.25″ to 0.75″ with local amounts exceeding 1.0″ for areas that see locally heavy rainfall. Rainfall totals for Saturday night through Sunday morning ranged between 0.50″ to more than 1.50″ in spots!

The powerful cold front that delivers all of this rain will sweep through the tri-state Monday midday and push the rain out in the early afternoon hours.

Monday morning temperatures start off in the low-to-mid 50s before plummeting in the lower 40s in the afternoon. Skies will remain cloudy and though the heavy rain is gone, there could be some mist or light showers possible in the afternoon.

Skies will clear out late Monday night into Tuesday morning, leaving behind widespread frost and freezing conditions. Add some extra time for Tuesday morning as we’ll be dealing with frost on windshields that will be a bit thicker than what we’ve seen so far this season.

A FREEZE WATCH is in effect for the entire FOX19 NOW viewing area from Monday at 10 p.m. until Tuesday at 10 a.m. Temperatures as low as 24° are possible. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Halloween Tuesday starts off cold with morning lows in the 20s and afternoon highs in the low-to-mid 40s with a mix of sun and clouds. It’ll also be breezy as wind gusts could reach up to 30 miles per hour! Factor in the winds with cold air, and wind chills (feels like temperatures) will be in the 30s during the day and fall into the lower 20s for the evening!!

Get the layers on the kids for Halloween trick-or-treating and don’t be surprised if you see a few snow flurries! Light snow showers are also possible and may reduce visibility briefly as they pass through; no snow accumulations are expected. The snowflakes should cease after midnight as drier air moves back in the tri-state.

Morning lows on Wednesday will be in the upper 20s! Freezing conditions are expected for each morning for the remainder of the week with the coldest day being Wednesday with highs in the low-to-mid 40s.

Temperatures rebound late in the week with sunshine going into next weekend with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.

