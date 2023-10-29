FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain and thunder continue tonight through Monday morning

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Heavy rain and thunder will continue overnight and into early Sunday morning, making Sunday a First Alert Weather Day.

Rain at times will be moderate to heavy, so if you’re traveling Sunday morning, expect wet roads with ponding conditions.

There will be a lull in activity between 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., but widespread rain returns just before sunset.

Have the rain gear if you’re going out Sunday evening to the MLS Cup Playoff game between the New York City Red Bulls and FC Cincinnati!

6 p.m. Sunday through Monday morning will have showers return with heavy rain arriving around or after midnight. Winds will be gusty late Sunday night into Monday morning, but nothing of major concern (up to 25 mph).

Total rainfall amounts are expected in the 1″ to 2″ range, with higher amounts possible in some areas.

The Monday morning commute will be wet with ponding roads likely and continuing showers - so plan for some extra time going to work or school early next week!

The powerful cold front that delivers all of this rain will sweep through the tri-state Monday midday and push the rain out in the early afternoon hours.

Monday morning temperatures start off in the low-to-mid 50s before plummeting in the lower 40s in the afternoon. Skies will clear out late Monday night into Tuesday morning, leaving behind widespread frost and freezing conditions. Add some extra time for Tuesday morning as we’ll be dealing with frost on windshields that will be a bit thicker than what we’ve seen so far this season.

