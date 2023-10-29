FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain and thunder overnight, more heavy rain Sunday night into Monday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cloudy, gloomy and wet first half of the weekend! CVG had an official high temperature of 66°, measured in the morning with a low of 54° measured in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts were light at the airport at only 0.06″, though some areas received over a quarter of an inch of rain!

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS for SUNDAY through MONDAY MORNING!

Widespread showers continue overnight and continue into early Sunday morning. Rain at times will be moderate to heavy, so if you’re traveling Sunday morning, expect wet roads with ponding conditions.

There will be a lull in activity between 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., but widespread rain returns just before sunset.

Have the rain gear if you’re going out Sunday evening to the MLS Cup Playoff game between the New York City Red Bulls and FC Cincinnati!

Widespread rain continues Sunday night into Monday morning with moderate to heavy rain at times expected. The Monday morning commute will be wet with ponding roads likely and continuing showers - so plan for some extra time going to work or school early next week!

Total rainfall amounts between Saturday night through Monday morning will range generally between 0.5″ to 1.5″ with local amounts exceeding 2.0″ for areas that see locally heavy rainfall.

The powerful cold front that delivers all of this rain will sweep through the tri-state Monday midday and push the rain out in the early afternoon hours.

Monday morning temperatures start off in the low-to-mid 50s before plummeting in the lower 40s in the afternoon. Skies will clear out late Monday night into Tuesday morning, leaving behind widespread frost and freezing conditions. Add some extra time for Tuesday morning as we’ll be dealing with frost on windshields that will be a bit thicker than what we’ve seen so far this season.

Halloween Tuesday starts off cold with morning lows in the 20s and afternoon highs in the low-to-mid 40s with a mix of sun and clouds. Get the layers on the kids for Halloween trick-or-treating and don’t be surprised if you see a few snow flurries!

Morning lows on Wednesday will be in the upper 20s! Freezing conditions are expected for each morning for the remainder of the week with the coldest day being Wednesday with highs in the low-to-mid 40s.

Temperatures rebound late in the week with sunshine going into next weekend with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.