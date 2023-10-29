Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

FIRST ALERT: Rain continues through Monday morning, freeze watch ahead

Caption
By FOX19 NOW Weather Team
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Rain will continue Sunday night into Monday morning, with moderate to heavy rain at times.

The total amount of rainfall between Saturday night and Monday morning is expected to range between 0.5 inches to 1.5 inches, with some areas receiving over 2.0 inches of rain.

The powerful cold front that delivers the rain will sweep through the tri-state Monday midday and push the rain out in the early afternoon hours.

A freeze watch is in effect for the entire FOX19 NOW viewing area from Monday at 10 p.m. until Tuesday at 10 a.m. Temperatures as low as 24° are possible. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Monday morning temperatures start in the low-to-mid 50s before plummeting into the lower 40s in the afternoon.

Skies will clear out late Monday night into Tuesday morning, leaving behind widespread frost and freezing conditions.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Bob Huggins demands to be reinstated as head coach - WVU Basketball
Former Cincinnati, West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins has a new job
Cincinnati police say they arrested Ja'nasia Green, 23, on an open murder warrant for the death...
Judge sets $1 million bond for mother accused of 4-month-old’s death in the West End
The auditorium at Withrow University High School.
Parents asking for security changes at Withrow High School after brawl
Law enforcement continue a manhunt in the aftermath of a mass shooting, in Durham, Maine,...
Maine mass killing suspect has been found dead, ending search that put entire state on edge

Latest News

Tracking a cool down going into the work week!
FIRST ALERT: Rain overnight, freezing conditions Monday night
Heavy rain continues overnight into Monday morning before a big drop in temperatures occurs in...
FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain, big drop in temps to start the week
logo
TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING ARE FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS
Catherine's Saturday Forecast