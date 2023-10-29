FIRST ALERT: Rain continues through Monday morning, freeze watch ahead

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Rain will continue Sunday night into Monday morning, with moderate to heavy rain at times.

The total amount of rainfall between Saturday night and Monday morning is expected to range between 0.5 inches to 1.5 inches, with some areas receiving over 2.0 inches of rain.

The powerful cold front that delivers the rain will sweep through the tri-state Monday midday and push the rain out in the early afternoon hours.

A freeze watch is in effect for the entire FOX19 NOW viewing area from Monday at 10 p.m. until Tuesday at 10 a.m. Temperatures as low as 24° are possible. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Monday morning temperatures start in the low-to-mid 50s before plummeting into the lower 40s in the afternoon.

Skies will clear out late Monday night into Tuesday morning, leaving behind widespread frost and freezing conditions.

