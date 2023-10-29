Joe Burrows gets into the Halloween spirit while arriving in San Francisco

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -” We always knew he wasn’t human,” the Cincinnati Bengals said in a social media post.

The Bengals arrived in San Fransico Saturday, and quarterback Joe Burrow stepped off the bus wearing an alien mask with a NASA sweatshirt in light of the Halloween spirit.

The Bengals will play against the 49ers at 4:25 p.m. in week eight of the NFL season.

We always knew he wasn't human pic.twitter.com/JHv5aJn4GJ — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) October 29, 2023

