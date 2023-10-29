Contests
Joe Burrows gets into the Halloween spirit while arriving in San Francisco

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow looks to pass against the Arizona Cardinals during...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow looks to pass against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)(Rick Scuteri | AP)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2023
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -” We always knew he wasn’t human,” the Cincinnati Bengals said in a social media post.

The Bengals arrived in San Fransico Saturday, and quarterback Joe Burrow stepped off the bus wearing an alien mask with a NASA sweatshirt in light of the Halloween spirit.

The Bengals will play against the 49ers at 4:25 p.m. in week eight of the NFL season.

