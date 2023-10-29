Joe Burrows gets into the Halloween spirit while arriving in San Francisco
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -” We always knew he wasn’t human,” the Cincinnati Bengals said in a social media post.
The Bengals arrived in San Fransico Saturday, and quarterback Joe Burrow stepped off the bus wearing an alien mask with a NASA sweatshirt in light of the Halloween spirit.
The Bengals will play against the 49ers at 4:25 p.m. in week eight of the NFL season.
