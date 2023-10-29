Contests
MLS Cup Playoffs: Here’s how to watch FC Cincinnati’s first home playoff match

FC Cincinnati at TQL Stadium.
FC Cincinnati at TQL Stadium.(WXIX)
By Grace Tucker
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) -Sunday marks FC Cincinnati’s first-ever playoff match at TQL Stadium, according to our media partners with the Cincinnati Enquirer.

FC Cincinnati, a No. 1 seed, hosts the No. 8-seeded New York Red Bulls, who defeated No. 9 Charlotte FC, 5-2, on Wednesday, Oct. 25. Sunday’s first-round series opener at TQL Stadium will kick off at 8 p.m. ET.

The team has already had a wildly successful season, having earned the Supporters’ Shield trophy, which is awarded annually to the club with the best regular-season record based on the league’s point system.

Here’s how to watch its first playoff match.

FC Cincinnati vs. New York Red Bulls start time

  • Date: Sunday, Oct. 29.
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET.

How to watch FC Cincinnati vs. New York Red Bulls

  • TV: FS1, Fox Deportes.
  • Stream: Apple TV.

Game 1 of each Round One series will be available for free on Apple TV. Stream all subsequent playoff matches with an Apple TV subscription and MLS Season Pass. FC Cincinnati vs. New York Red Bulls will also air on FS1 and Fox Deportes.

FC Cincinnati’s full playoff schedule

After the series opener, FCC travels to Red Bull Arena for a 7 p.m. match Nov. 4. Then, if necessary, TQL Stadium will host the third and final match of the series at 2 p.m. Nov. 11.

How to get FC Cincinnati playoff tickets

Tickets went on sale to the public at 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 23. They can be purchased online on Seat Geek.

