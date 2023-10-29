Man dies after being hit by car in Evendale, police chief says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A man in his 30s is dead after he was hit by a car in Evendale Sunday morning, according to Evendale Police Chief Chief Tim Holloway.

Holloway says officers got a call around 6:45 a.m. to the 10000 block of Reading Road for the report of an auto accident with a pedestrian struck.

The pedestrian was taken to University Hospital, where he later died, Holloway said.

Holloway says during the preliminary investigation, the man attempted to cross the road but not at an intersection or crosswalk.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with police, Holloway said.

Police have not released the pedestrian or the driver’s identification at this time.

The accident remains under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.