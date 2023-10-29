Police: Investigation underway after St. Bernard car break-ins

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people are facing charges after police found multiple suspects who appeared to be breaking into vehicles in St. Bernard early Saturday, police say.

According to police, officers were patrolling the 4300 block of Greenlee Ave at approximately 4 a.m. when they heard a car alarm go off.

Police say that the people involved fled on foot and then were caught within minutes.

Two juveniles and one adult were involved, police said.

Police said that they were taken into custody and are facing charges. According to police, two of the suspects are charged with falsification.

All of the vehicles affected were Kia and Hyundai models, according to police. Police said that as of September 2023, there were 2,300 car thefts this year, up 142 percent from 2022.

Kia and Hyundai thefts, police say, are up 540 percent in the same time period.

In addition, Kia and Hyundais make up 65 percent of the cars stolen, according to police.

Police are advising people to take precautions such as keeping vehicle doors locked and valuables out of sight.

Anyone with information or camera footage from this incident is urged to call 513-242-2727.

This is an active and ongoing investigation through the St. Bernard Police Department.

