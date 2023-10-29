Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati Bengals DE, leaves San Francisco game with apparent injury

CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) - Cincinnati Bengals defensive end and standout pass-rusher Trey Hendrickson left Sunday’s NFL Week 8 game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium during the second quarter with an apparent leg injury.

Hendrickson returned to the game later in the second quarter, shortly after Evan McPherson’s field-goal miss.

Hendrickson stayed down on the field after a play and was helped to the sideline. He appeared to have his foot stepped on by a San Francisco offensive lineman as Hendrickson pursued Niners quarterback Brock Purdy.

Hendrickson entered the Week 8 game leading the team in sacks with seven. The two-time Pro Bowler has 29 sacks since joining the Bengals in 2021.

“That’s a huge blow to them if he’s not able to come back,” CBS analyst Tony Romo said during the broadcast.

“That’s a huge blow to them if he’s not able to come back,” CBS analyst Tony Romo said during the broadcast.

CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson added a short time later that Hendrickson suffered a left ankle injury. She said his ankle was taped heavily.

The Bengals reported via Twitter that Hendrickson’s return is questionable.

From The Enquirer’s Charlie Goldsmith and Kelsey Conway:

Trey Hendrickson emerges from the tent with his helmet and walking back to the sideline with his teammates. — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) October 29, 2023

Rushing all the way around the edge, Trey Hendrickson collided with an offensive lineman on the other side of the pocket.



He's down on the field. — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) October 29, 2023

Lou and ZT walking on the field to check on Trey Hendrickson right now.



Trey is the Bengals - team - MVP this season. Hope he's OK. — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) October 29, 2023

This story is from our media partners at Cincinnati Enquirer.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.