Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati Bengals DE, leaves San Francisco game with apparent injury

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) takes the field before an NFL football...
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) takes the field before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)(Emilee Chinn | AP)
By Dave Clark
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) - Cincinnati Bengals defensive end and standout pass-rusher Trey Hendrickson left Sunday’s NFL Week 8 game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium during the second quarter with an apparent leg injury.

Hendrickson returned to the game later in the second quarter, shortly after Evan McPherson’s field-goal miss.

Hendrickson stayed down on the field after a play and was helped to the sideline. He appeared to have his foot stepped on by a San Francisco offensive lineman as Hendrickson pursued Niners quarterback Brock Purdy.

Hendrickson entered the Week 8 game leading the team in sacks with seven. The two-time Pro Bowler has 29 sacks since joining the Bengals in 2021.

“That’s a huge blow to them if he’s not able to come back,” CBS analyst Tony Romo said during the broadcast.

CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson added a short time later that Hendrickson suffered a left ankle injury. She said his ankle was taped heavily.

The Bengals reported via Twitter that Hendrickson’s return is questionable.

From The Enquirer’s Charlie Goldsmith and Kelsey Conway:

