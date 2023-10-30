75-year-old man stabbed to death in Forest Park home, roommate charged with murder: police

FOREST PARK, Ohio (WXIX) - One man is dead and another is under arrest on a murder charge in Forest Park, police say.

Terry Herzog, 75, was found with multiple stab wounds in the living room of his home on Waycross Road late Friday night, according to Lt. Adam Pape.

Herzog was pronounced dead at the scene.

His roommate, 61-year-old Hubert Toole, was arrested on a murder charge shortly after.

Police learned of Herzog’s slaying when they responded to the home after receiving a panic alarm from a source yet to be determined, according to Lt. Pape.

Police wrote in Hamilton County court records released Monday that Toole knowingly caused Herzog’s death by stabbing him with a knife. Lt. Pape tells FOX19 NOW it was a kitchen knife.

Toole “made unsolicited statements” to police about Herzog’s death, according to an affidavit.

He also had large amounts of blood on his pants and told first responders that it was not his, police wrote in the sworn statement.

Toole was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center early Saturday and held without bond over the weekend.

He was scheduled to make his first court appearance in the case at 9 a.m. Monday.

This is not the first time police have been called to the home.

Officers have responded to the residence multiple times before due to arguments between the two men, according to Lt. Pape.

Toole also was arrested earlier this month on a menacing charge and Herzog was the victim in that case, too, Lt Pape tells FOX19 NOW.

