Biggby Coffee opens 30th Tri-State store

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A popular coffeehouse franchise is opening another store in the Tri-State this week.

Biggby Coffee is opening its 30th store in the region on Monday, Oct. 30, and will be offering promotions all week to celebrate the milestone.

Amy and Dustin Hepburn own and operate five out of the thirty locations, including the latest store opening in Oakley.

“It’s just been a lot of fun to see it grow and grow and just in five years to see thirty stores now and just to get to know the customers and all the other operators has been fun,” Amy said.

The Oakley Biggby is offering specials, giveaways and giveback promotions to those who visit the new location.

“This coming week is going to be our grand opening week, so on Monday we have fifty percent off on all Bragel sandwiches - on Tuesday, we’re doing a dollar for every cup that we sell we’re donating to the Family Nurturing Center,” Dustin said.

Family Nurturing Center is a non-profit with a mission statement to end the cycle of child abuse in Northern Kentucky and Cincinnati. Donating to this organization was something that the Hepburns wanted to do to get involved.

“A big part of our business model is to get involved to partner with schools, local community organizations; our family, we grew up together in Cincinnati we love the community so that’s the biggest thing,” Dustin said.

Here’s what Biggby will offer this week:

10/30: 50% Off Bragel Sandwiches

10/31: Fundraising Day - $1 from every cup sold will be donated to the Family Nurturing Center

11/1: Specialty Beverages - Buy one, get one on all specialty beverages

11/2: Biggby Swag Giveaway Day

11/3: Free Shot Friday

The new Biggby Coffee location is located at 4916 Barrow Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45209.

For hours and more information, visit Biggby.com.

