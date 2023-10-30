Contests
Brown County man sentenced to 7 years in road rage shooting

William Tyler McNichols, 30, was sentenced to 7 years in prison with a maximum sentence of 9 years.(Clermont County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The driver involved in a road rage shooting in Clermont County was convicted and sentenced in court Monday, according to Clermont County Prosecutor Mark Tekulve.

William McNichols, 30, of Brown County, was sentenced to seven years in prison with a maximum sentence of 9 years, Tekulve announced in a press release.

On Sept. 20, 51-year-old Danny Smith, of Pierce Township, was driving on State Route 32 in Batavia Township when McNichols drove up beside him while yelling profanities and firing shots toward his car, according to FOX19 NOW’s previous coverage.

A bullet ended up hitting the lower portion of the hatch on Smith’s vehicle, Tekulve described.

Smith told deputies that he was able to get off of the highway later stopping at the Speedway on Old State Route 74 where he called 911.

During the investigation, detectives learned that McNichols called a friend who was a trooper of the Ohio State Highway Patrol and admitted to them that he shot at a vehicle, the prosecutor’s office said.

With the help of the OSHP, the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office was able to find McNichols’ vehicle in Evendale and arrest him that day.

McNichols pleaded guilty to one count of felonious assault with a firearm and one count of tampering with evidence, Tekulve said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

