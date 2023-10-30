Colerain Township police officer retiring after 31 years of service

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The longest officer to ever work for the Colerain Township Police Department has announced their retirement.

For more than three decades, Officer Steve Karwisch has been protecting and serving residents of Colerain Township.

His career with the department began in 1992.

“It’s a family. It’s a family of blue,” says Officer Karwisch.

That’s partly what kept him around and why he says the future of Colerain Township’s police force is bright.

In Officer Karwisch’s time in the department, mostly on patrol, he had a real desire to help people and interact with residents in the community.

Over his career, he’s earned a life-saving award and Officer of the Year.

There have been a lot of changes in the police force over the years, and Officer Karwisch can attest to that.

“The most memorable things that I remember are the little things - when you recover stolen property, or you bring a runaway child back home, or a missing child back home,” he says. “The look on a victim’s face is priceless. That’s what’s best with being a police officer.”

Karwisch shares insights for anyone who may be considering a career in law enforcement.

“It’s a very honorable profession,” he says. “We definitely need more recruits. Unfortunately, when I took the test many years ago, there was hundreds and hundreds of applicants. We don’t get that for every position now. We need good patient people. The best quality of an officer is having patience and compassion.”

Officer Karwisch is officially set to retire on Tuesday, Oct. 31. but before he goes, he wants to send this message to everyone in the department and in the community:

“My message is a thanks. Thank you for everything you’ve done for me. Serving Colerain Township has been wonderful the past 31 years. Thank you very much,” Officer Karwisch said.

As for what Officer Karwisch plans to do in retirement, he says he’ll do whatever he wants.

He’s currently treasurer of the local FOP lodge and says he plans to continue doing that.

He also says he plans to do some traveling with his wife, stay involved in church groups and maybe even take up learning how to play the piano.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.