Damar Hamlin working as ambassador for CPR ahead of Bengals, Bills matchup Sunday

Damar Hamlin ambassador for American Heart Association ahead of Bills, Bengals game
By Amber Jayanth
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bengals play the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in the teams’ first game at PayCor Stadium since Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest.

Hamlin is now an ambassador for the American Heart Association and has been promoting CPR training, according to the organization.

The 25-year-old safety suffered a cardiac arrest during the game in 2022 and had to be given CPR on the field. The game was postponed and ultimately canceled.

“I think people seeing it happen to Damar - who is younger, fit and athletic - was a real eyeopener,” Alyson Poling, the Executive Director of the Greater Cincinnati American Heart Association. “Heart disease doesn’t discriminate on color or age. Women actually have higher instances, but basically, it can happen to anyone at any time and that’s why you have to be read.”

Hamlin has helped promote the Nation of Lifesavers in public safety announcements. The group’s mission is to educate teens and adults on CPR.

Poling said since his injury, local schools and businesses have invested more in automated external defibrulators and CPR training, which is critical when mere seconds can mean saving a life.

