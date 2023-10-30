Fairfield man accused of using zip ties to tie his teenage stepdaughter to bed pleads guilty, court documents say

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) -A man accused of using zip ties to tie his teenage stepdaughter to the bed pleaded guilty Monday in a Butler County courtroom, according to court documents.

James Evans pleaded guilty to felonious assault and endangering children in connection with the abuse that was reported on Aug. 16, 2022, court documents read.

Fairfield police said in September 2022 time that James, the mother Sara, and the grandfather Robert tied the teenager to the bed so that she would not run away.

James was heard on a recording from an officer’s bodycam explaining that he used zip ties to hook the teen to a bed and wrapped a ratchet strap around her feet to ensure the teen could not leave her bed.

“They admitted to it,” said Fairfield Police Sgt. Brandon McCroskey. “I mean, they, if anything, tried to explain why they did what they did.”

James Evans spelled out to the officer why he tied the teen to her bed.

James Evans: She [stepdaughter] threatened to kill us. Oh, I got it on video.

Officer: Did you call us last night?

James Evans: No, we were trying to get her back in to see her counselor.

Sara would cut her free from the bed, but only to use the bathroom, police said.

Officers say once the teen relieved herself, her mother supposedly tied her back down to the bed.

The teenager escaped and ran to a nearby business where an employee called for help, police said.

Officers say the teenager had injuries to her neck and wrists and burns on her palms.

They were severe enough for first responders to take her to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital in Liberty Township for treatment, police said.

Court documents say Sara pleaded guilty in September to attempted child abuse and attempted endangering children, and Robert pleaded guilty to attempted child endangering in September 2023.

All three of them are due back in court for sentencing in January, court documents say.

