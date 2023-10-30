Father takes the stand in Hamilton County child abuse trial

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The child abuse trial for Amy Rodriguez Dangel and her parents enters another week of testimony and the first person on the stand this week is her soon-to-be ex-husband.

Anthony Dangel took the stand Monday afternoon, outlining the different sorts of punishments that his wife Amy would use against the child, such as spanking or hitting with a spoon. Food was also used as a form of punishment where the victim would be given a sandwich instead of the family dinner.

“I didn’t like the way she used the spoon all the time and she was just excessive on some of the things,” he told the courtroom. “No timeframe for like groundings and standing in the corner, things like that.”

Locks were put on the fridge and cabinets too, he added.

In addition, timeouts could last as long as eight hours with the child victim forced to stand in a small area while listening to classical music with their noses in the corner.

Prosecutor: “Did you enjoy listening to the music that was played?”

Dangel: “Not at all.”

Prosecution: “How did you feel about it?”

Dangel: “It gave me anxiety.”

Prosecution: “It gave you anxiety?”

Dangel: “Yes.”

Part of the alleged timeouts even included a workout, the father said.

Prosecutor: “Who told him to exercise?”

Dangel: “Amy.”

Prosecution: “What kind of exercise was he supposed to do?”

Dangel: “Stretch, run in place, maybe push-ups, sit-ups.”

The defense says the child victim was acting out and had bad behavior.

They also said he was not tortured or abused, only punished.

