First Alert Weather Days: Monday and Tuesday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Monday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to a wet morning drive and steady rain.

Watch for standing water and slick roads as you head out.

The rain will taper by 9 a.m.

A powerful cold front bringing all this rain will sweep through the Tri-State mid-day and then push out the rain early Monday afternoon.

Some mist or light showers are possible.

Temperatures will remain in the 40s.

Clouds also will stick around before clearing out Monday night into Tuesday morning.

However, widespread frost and freezing conditions will be left behind.

Add some extra time for Tuesday morning.

We’ll be dealing with frost on windshields that will be a bit thicker than what we’ve seen so far this season.

A FREEZE WATCH is in effect for the entire FOX19 NOW viewing area from 10 p.m. Monday until 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperatures as low as 24 degrees are possible.

Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Halloween on Tuesday will start off cold with morning lows in the 20s.

Afternoon highs will only reach the low-to-mid 40s under a mix of sun and clouds.

It also will be breezy with winds gusting up to 30 miles per hour!

Factor in the winds with the cold air, and wind chills (feels like temperatures) will be in the 30s during the day and fall into the lower 20s for the evening!

We will issue a First Alert Weather Day Tuesday afternoon and evening for the colder air and a flurries for the Trick or Treaters.

Get the layers on the kids for Halloween trick-or-treating and don’t be surprised if you see a few snow flurries!

Light snow showers are also possible and may briefly reduce visibility as they pass.

No snow accumulation is expected.

The snowflakes should cease after midnight as drier air returns.

