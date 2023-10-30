Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Former deputy warden accused of grand theft, tampering with records, Warren County prosecutor says

A former deputy warden at the Warren County Correctional Institution is facing charges of grand...
A former deputy warden at the Warren County Correctional Institution is facing charges of grand theft, theft, and tampering with records, according to Warren County Prosecutor David P. Fornshell.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A former deputy warden at the Warren County Correctional Institution is accused of clocking in hours at the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections despite not working them and accepting thousands of dollars for those hours clocked in, according to Warren County Prosecutor David P. Fornshell.

Fornshell says Robert Welch, 57, is accused of “using deceptive tactics” by clocking in 350 hours at ODRC for over 10 months and instead spent his time “working on the clock” working as an adjunct professor, Fornshell explains.

Welch is also accused of taking $18,827.35 in compensation from ODRC for the 350 hours he reported, Fornshell explains.

Fornshell says Welch is facing charges of theft, tampering with records, and grand theft.

Welch is expected to be at the Warren County Common Pleas Court on Nov. 17 at 8:30 a.m., Fornshell said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies were at the scene of a crash near the Richwood Exit in Boone County Sunday morning.
2 people ejected from vehicle after crash on I-75 in Boone County
Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage...
First Alert Weather Day: Cold air moving in along with Freeze Watch
Yun O. Tait, 55, is dead after her vehicle crashed off southbound Interstate 75 and went into a...
Woman dies after SUV crashes, goes into Warren County pond
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Bob Huggins demands to be reinstated as head coach - WVU Basketball
Former Cincinnati, West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins has a new job

Latest News

Cincinnati Country Day students begin making a prototype for a national competition.
Cincinnati Country Day students win grant to push their invention forward
The Ohio State Highway Patrol says determining a crash was caused by a medical issue is...
Medical Issues on the Road: Drivers failing to report health conditions to BMV putting others at risk
Hubert Toole
75-year-old man stabbed to death in Forest Park home, roommate charged with murder: police
New Kids on the Block will perform at Riverbend Music Center as a part of the "Summer Magic...
New Kids on the Block to perform at Riverbend during “Magic Summer Tour 2024″