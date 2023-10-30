Former deputy warden accused of grand theft, tampering with records, Warren County prosecutor says

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A former deputy warden at the Warren County Correctional Institution is accused of clocking in hours at the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections despite not working them and accepting thousands of dollars for those hours clocked in, according to Warren County Prosecutor David P. Fornshell.

Fornshell says Robert Welch, 57, is accused of “using deceptive tactics” by clocking in 350 hours at ODRC for over 10 months and instead spent his time “working on the clock” working as an adjunct professor, Fornshell explains.

Welch is also accused of taking $18,827.35 in compensation from ODRC for the 350 hours he reported, Fornshell explains.

Fornshell says Welch is facing charges of theft, tampering with records, and grand theft.

Welch is expected to be at the Warren County Common Pleas Court on Nov. 17 at 8:30 a.m., Fornshell said.

