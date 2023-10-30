Medical Issues on the Road: Drivers failing to report health conditions to BMV putting others at risk

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Hundreds and possibly thousands of Ohio drivers are putting you, your family and themselves at risk by not reporting medical issues to the Bureau of Motor Vehicles, the FOX19 NOW Investigates team found.

The investigative team started looking into crashes involving drivers who failed to report their medical issues following Abby Michaels’ trial in June.

Michaels was found not guilty of causing the 2019 St. Patrick’s Day crash that killed three people from the same Warren County family.

Michaels was accused of intentionally driving the wrong way on Interstate 75 near Dayton in an attempt to take her own life. Ultimately, she survived, but Timmy, Karen and Tessa Thompson did not.

The defense said a seizure caused her to lose control behind the wheel and the judge ultimately found her not guilty on all the charges she faced.

Her trial raised some interesting questions about medical-related crashes.

It was during court testimony that it was revealed that Michaels was among hundreds of Ohio drivers who did not self-report her medical issues, but she’s not the only one.

In May, a Cincinnati father of four and his youngest son had their lives changed in an instant.

“I had a feeling, and I seen it happen before it was happening,” recalls Deamonta Williams. “I just so happened to see him swerve. He came out of nowhere. Seeing him, like clear as day, just seeing him slumped over the steering wheel, and he hit us head-on like boom.

Williams and his son were working on his grandmother’s house and their quick trip back from the store with a rental truck full of supplies took a turn.

“I was getting off the viaduct exit, I was slowing down, and I was driving, and I just seen a man like just slumped over his steering wheel and it just happened so fast I couldn’t move out the way,” Williams says.

Cincinnati police said the driver of the other vehicle suffered a medical emergency.

Williams and his son came away with minor injuries, but the driver who hit them died.

It is unknown how many medical-related crashes happen each year. On paper, that number reported is low.

“There are a lot of challenges that we encounter on a regular basis to figure out, truly, what caused that crash,” says Lt. Christopher Kinn with the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says determining if a crash was caused by a medical issue is difficult.

“With medical conditions, it’s problematic because if somebody goes to the doctor, they’re going to have to provide us with those results because we can’t just unilaterally get those results without a search warrant or some sort of probable cause and we don’t always know that that was a medical condition,” Lt. Kinn explained. “They don’t divulge that to us.”

When it comes to a medical episode, knowing truly how many have happened is complicated.

“Oh, it’s extremely challenging,” says Lt. Kinn. “When we look at the data, I feel confident in saying the data would be underreported because we rely on people being honest with us and the cold reality is not everyone is honest with us all the time.”

Despite those challenges, it is a fact that medical-related crashes have caused injuries and taken lives.

In 2020, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office reported a driver crossing the median on Interstate 275 after suffering a medical episode.

That driver caused a five-vehicle wreck, and everyone involved in the crash is in the midst of a civil lawsuit three years later.

Rewinding further back to Michaels’ 2019 crash that killed Timmy, Karen and Tessa Thompson, Michaels was on trial for murder.

She was found not guilty.

Her defense asserted Michaels had a seizure behind the wheel. The prosecution said she was reckless in failing to report her history of medical issues to the BMV.

On the form drivers are required to fill out, the BMV asks three medically relevant questions. One is about dependency on drugs or alcohol, and the other two ask about physical or mental conditions that affect your ability to drive.

The BMV says of nearly 3.5 million applications or renewals in 2022, only 865 people self-reported medical issues.

Lt. Kinn thinks that number is far too low.

“Oh, that’s a dramatic underreporting of the problems that people have,” Lt. Kinn says. “I would say that’s largely in part because they’re afraid of losing that right, that privilege to operate a motor vehicle, but they’re not looking at it through the proper lens. They’ve got to look at it through the lens of that traffic safety is that shared responsibility for all of us. Without that, it’s a very selfish view of it.”

Dr. David Ficker with the University of Cincinnati’s Gardner Neuroscience has been doing epilepsy management for more than 25 years.

He says he has had numerous people who were involved in a seizure-related crash.

“Particularly, if you’re looking just at epilepsy and the prevalence of epilepsy, 1%-2% of the population, that translates into a much higher number of patients that should be reporting to the BMV that they’ve had this history of seizures or epilepsy,” says Dr. Ficker.

Dr. Ficker says UC alone saw 5,000 patients last year who are faced with epilepsy. That is nearly six times the number of people who self-reported in Ohio and that’s just one of the many issues that could impair a person’s ability to drive a vehicle.

“I’m all for that right to and that privilege to operate a motor vehicle, but you’ve got to do it safely and you’ve got to take into account those other motorists on the road,” says Lt. Kinn. “Because, that one instance, that one medical episode, that one bad decision could have severe ramifications, not only for you but for other people on the road.”

Eliminating medical-related crashes altogether is impossible.

Some other states have preventative measures to help curb the issue with people who are at risk of having repeated medical problems like a seizure.

Ohio State Representative Sara Carruthers from Hamilton is on the Transportation Committee and sat down to talk about the small number of drivers self-reporting medical issues.

“Most people are not going to be honest on there and that is a concern,” says Rep. Carruthers. “I would like to see what other states do.”

Six states across the country require doctors to report certain medical episodes to the BMV. That eliminates the option for people to lie on an application.

The six states are: California, Delaware, Nevada, New Jersey, Oregon, and Pennsylvania.

In addition to a legal requirement for you and your physician to report medical issues, the DMV in Nevada gives your spouse or close relative the option to report medical concerns.

In California, all you need is a person’s name, approximate age, and address to request a re-examination from the DMV.

Pennsylvania has a law that’s been in place since 1977 and last year, doctors in the Keystone State submitted more than 73,000 reports of patients who pose a potential risk on the roads.

“That’s a lot to ask and doctors right now are so overburdened with paperwork,” explains Rep. Carruthers. “I don’t know, I don’t know how you get around that. I don’t want to be a nanny state by any stretch of the imagination, but I want to keep people safe.”

Dr. Ficker says when it comes to seizures, some states do require drivers to stay off the road for a period of time following a seizure.

Kentucky has that and it’s for a three-month period.

In Ohio, Dr. Ficker said if he recommends a driver stay off the road and he does not feel they will listen, there is an avenue for him to report that driver to the state but he needs the patient to sign off so he can discuss their medical issues with the BMV.

The Ohio BMV does not keep statistics on how often they prosecute someone for lying on their driver’s license application/renewal.

There is a physician reporting section on the BMV’s website, but there are no statistics available for how often those reports are submitted.

Family members do have the ability to request a re-evaluation of a relative who they believe is not able to operate a vehicle safely.

Their request must be submitted with a reason for the request beyond the individual’s age or driving ability.

It is not possible to get an accurate number of medical-related crashes happening each year. We don’t know how many people are failing to self-report their medical issues, but Dr. Ficker and the highway patrol say it’s too low.

The one thing that is certain is these crashes are taking lives.

