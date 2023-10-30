Contests
New Kids on the Block to perform at Riverbend during “Magic Summer Tour 2024″

New Kids on the Block will perform at Riverbend Music Center as a part of the "Summer Magic...
New Kids on the Block will perform at Riverbend Music Center as a part of the "Summer Magic Tour 2024."(Rick Bartalini Presents)
By Natalya Daoud
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The popular 80s and early 90s boyband from Boston announced Monday that they are going on tour next summer and will be hitting the stage at Riverbend Music Center.

New Kids on the Block will reimagine their 1990 “The Magic Summer Tour” as “The Magic Summer Tour 2024.”

Donnie, Joey, Jonathan, Jordan, and Danny will tour with Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff.

NKOB will perform hits like “The Right Stuff” and “Please Don’t Go Girl.” Fans should expect to feel nostalgic and experience magical surprises as the band will tour primarily outdoor venues in over 40 cities, including Cincinnati, on June 21.

They will perform hits like “The Right Stuff” and “Please Don’t Go Girl.”

“The true ‘magic’ of this tour is in the music, the moments, and the memories that we get to create - and recreate - with our amazing fans each night,” said Donnie Wahlberg. “Feeling all the nostalgic feels of the original Magic Summer, with the bond that we’ve shared throughout the years, will make for a most magical time indeed.”

Fans can buy presale tickets starting Wednesday. General admission tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

