Police: 24-year-old NKY woman reported missing

Lauren Beck, 24, was reported missing Monday afternoon, according to Edgewood police.
Lauren Beck, 24, was reported missing Monday afternoon, according to Edgewood police.(Edgewood Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Edgewood police are trying to locate a 24-year-old woman who was reported missing Monday afternoon.

Lauren Beck, of Edgewood, was last seen at 2:30 p.m. near Turkey Foot Middle School in Kenton County.

Police describe Beck as a 5′2″ woman who is 155 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing a purple calf-length jacket with a furry hood and brown boots. She was also carrying a black knit cap.

Edgewood police ask that if you see anyone fitting this description or know where Beck is, call 859-356-3191.

