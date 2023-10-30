Police: 24-year-old NKY woman reported missing

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Edgewood police are trying to locate a 24-year-old woman who was reported missing Monday afternoon.

Lauren Beck, of Edgewood, was last seen at 2:30 p.m. near Turkey Foot Middle School in Kenton County.

Police describe Beck as a 5′2″ woman who is 155 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing a purple calf-length jacket with a furry hood and brown boots. She was also carrying a black knit cap.

Edgewood police ask that if you see anyone fitting this description or know where Beck is, call 859-356-3191.

