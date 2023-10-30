Police arrest man after roommate is fatally stabbed in Forest Park, lieutenant says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) --A man was arrested after his roommate was fatally stabbed in Forest Park Friday night, according to according to Forest Park Police Lt. Adam Pape.

Lt. Pape says police arrested 61-year-old Hubert Toole following a stabbing on Waycross Road that left 75-year-old Terry Herzog dead.

Officers initially responded to a home on Waycross Road for a panic alarm.

Pape says when police arrived, they found Herzog with multiple stab wounds inside.

Police arrested his Toole and charged him with murder, Pape said.

Toole knowingly caused the death of Herzog by stabbing him with a knife, a Hamilton County Municipal Court affidavit reads.

The affidavit says that Toole “made unsolicited statements” to police about Herzog’s death.

In addition, Toole had large amounts of blood on his pants and told first responders that it was not his blood, the affidavit reads.

This is not the first time police have been called to the home.

Officers say they have been called to the home multiple times due to arguments between the two men.

Court documents say Toole was arrested earlier this month for a menacing charge in early October.

