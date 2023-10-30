Semi gets stuck on concrete next to railroad underpass in Columbia Tusculum
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Northbound Delta Avenue is open again at Kellogg Avenue in Columbia Tusculum.
The road was partially closed for more than two hours earlier Monday after a semi tractor-trailer became stuck on concrete next to a railroad underpass, according to Cincinnati police.
It happened around 5:40 a.m. when the driver tried to turn the massive vehicle around in a narrow area, police say.
A tow truck was called to pull the semi out.
No injuries were reported, according to police.
