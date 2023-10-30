Contests
Semi gets stuck on concrete next to railroad underpass in Columbia Tusculum

A semi-tractor-trailer became stuck on concrete next to a railroad underpass in Columbia Tusculum early Monday, according to Cincinnati police. Northbound Delta Avenue was closed for more than two hours at Kellogg Avenue.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Tayler Davis
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 5:50 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Northbound Delta Avenue is open again at Kellogg Avenue in Columbia Tusculum.

The road was partially closed for more than two hours earlier Monday after a semi tractor-trailer became stuck on concrete next to a railroad underpass, according to Cincinnati police.

It happened around 5:40 a.m. when the driver tried to turn the massive vehicle around in a narrow area, police say.

A tow truck was called to pull the semi out.

No injuries were reported, according to police.

