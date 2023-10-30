Semi stuck on concrete at railroad underpass in Columbia Tusculum

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A semi tractor-trailer is stuck on concrete next to a railroad underpass in Columbia Tusculum early Monday.

Northbound Delta Avenue is blocked at Kellogg Avenue until further notice, according to Cincinnati police.

The semi became stuck shortly after 5 a.m. when its driver tried to turn around in the area, police say.

No injuries were reported.

